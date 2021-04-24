IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul reveals why PBKS spinner did not feature in first few games

After registering a resounding nine-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul revealed why one of their most promising spinners did not start the tournament and missed the first few games.

Rahul, who was awarded the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning, unbeaten knock of 60, said leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was made to sit out as he was still working on changing a few things with his bowling.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul said: "He (Ravi Bishnoi) unfortunately missed the first few games. He has been working really hard with Anil bhai and there were a few things that he needed to correct. He's been somebody who is brave, that's very good to see for a spinner."

Bishnoi was the joint best-bowler on the day for the Punjab outfit. He finished with figures of 4 for 21 in his four overs, the exact same returns of pace Mohammed Shami. The bowling, overall, was impressive for Rahul's side.

After Rahul sent MI into bat, they only managed to post a meager 131/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Sharma's 63 and Suryakumar's innings were the only bright spots of the innings. The middle-order failed to click once again. Apart from Bishnoi and Shami, Moises Henriques (0/12 in 3 overs) and Deepak Hooda (1/15 in 3 overs) also put on a good show.

In response, PBKS captain KL Rahul and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal stitched an opening stand of 53 runs. After a rollicking start, Agarwal was dismissed for 25, and PBKS were made to sweat as spinners Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav stemmed the run-flow considerably. Chris Gayle and Rahul played to the merit of the situation by patiently scoring runs. Eventually, Rahul got to fifty--remaining unbeaten on 60--and Gayle scored a 43 not-out as Punjab Kings got home with 14 balls to spare.

While MI continue to remain 4th in the points table, PBKS jumped to fifth in the points table.