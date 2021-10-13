IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Usual suspects to return as Morgan’s Knight Riders eye place in final

After securing a confident four-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will now aim to pull the biggest heist of the season when they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

KKR are loaded with match-winners who can change the course of the match on any given occasion. Sunil Narine, who so far had a quiet show in IPL 2021 took the charge against RCB, and produced a clinical display in both the departments.

Apart from Narine's heroics, the team will also rejoice Shubman Gill getting back to the groove right at the business end. Meanwhile, premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has ensured that the team doesn't miss Andre Russell, as the T20 specialist continues to sit out due to an injury.

Here is a look at KKR Predicted XI vs DC:

1 Shubman Gill: Just when it felt that Shubman Gill is not in his best touch, the young opener ensured that the team can still rely on him to provide them with a solid start at the top. He currently sits second in the list of the highest run-getters from the KKR camp.

2 Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer has emerged to be one of the key players in the second phase of IPL. The young batter, who once aspired to be a CA, grabbed the spotlight after smashing consecutive 50s in the second leg in UAE. Despite playing in just 8 matches, Iyer has secured his spot in the playing XI and the team will hope for a special knock in the knockout clash against the Delhi Capitals.

3 Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi is ranked top in the list of highest run-getters from the KKR unit. He has so far accumulated 383 runs from 14 innings, with unbeaten 74 against Mumbai Indians being the highest.

4 Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana, who opened the KKR inning with Gill, in the first-phase now comes a bit down the order, mostly after the powerplay. Being a good option against, KKR would hope for Rana to come on top of Capitals in-form spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel.

5 Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine made his impact felt in the Eliminator against RCB and the team will hope for something similar against the Capitals. The all-rounder first delivered with the ball, picking four wickets in the same number of overs and then blew Dan Christian for three consecutive sixes to change the course of the match.

6 Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik is an automatic pick being a wicket-keeper. His batting also rates him above the other wicket-keeper Tim Seifert present in the KKR setup.

7 Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan will look to add another feather in his illustrious cap and ensure he wins the IPL trophy in his first-season as full-time KKR captain. Morgan replaced Karthik as KKR captain midway during the previous season last year.

8 Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan, who came into the playing XI as a replacement for power-hitter Andre Russell, has turned out to be the perfect alternative for the Windies cricketer and has helped the team maintain the balance.

9 Prasidh Krishna: The team could tweak their winning XI and consider bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Shivam Mavi. The cricketer, who made his India debut earlier this year has played in 10 matches in this edition, in which he scalped a total of 12 wickets.

10 Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi speedster will look to stop Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw firing at the top. In the edition so far, the pacer has scalped 12 wickets in just six matches, which also included an impressive show against the Rajasthan Royals.

11 Varun Chakravarthy: Considering his economical contributions along with the ability to provide the team with wickets both in and after the powerplay overs, Varun Chakravarthy is KKR's another automatic pick. The mystery spinner leads the charts among the KKR bowlers with 16 wickets at an economy of just above six an over.

Our KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan