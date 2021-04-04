IPL 2021: RCB's new recruits shine in first intra-squad practice game - WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they are scheduled to face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the league opener on April 9. While the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers are yet to come out of the quarantine, a total of 12 players – including Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal - took part in an intra-squad match.

RCB’s new recruit Rajat Patidar slammed a scintillating 54 off just 35 balls while Suyash Prabhudessai played a quick cameo with a 15-ball 25. The team batting first were bowled out for 153 runs. Saini picked up three crucial wickets but also gave away 40 runs. Leg-spinner Chahal was among wicket and returned with figures of 2 for 20.

Bold Diaries: RCB’s first practice match | IPL 2021



A fine half-century from Rajat Patidar, Yuzi’s miserly spell, and Harshal Patel’s all-round show: check out the highlights of the practice match on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fmuqLcfmvu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2021

Harshal Patel stood out with his all-around performance. After picking up a couple of wickets, he played a quickfire innings to get his team over the line. He was awarded Man of the Match for his brilliant performance.

RCB will be keen to start afresh this season. Last year, the Virat Kohli-led side qualified for the playoff after a four-year gap. However, their campaign came to an end after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.

This year they have bought some big-ticket players in Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson who will add to the team firepower.

RCB Full Squad:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat