RCB wish 'speedy recovery' to Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier after the KKR duo test positive to Covid-19

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have wished a speedy recovery to Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier after the duo returned positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Their positive results forced the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to postpone match no. 30 between KKR and RCB. The contest was scheduled to be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday evening.

RCB took to Twitter on Monday and confirmed the postponement of its clash against Eoin Morgan & Co. They also extended their good wishes to Varun and Sandeep in the tweet.

“Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID. We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery,” RCB said in a statement.

ALSO READ | 'Blood on your hands, how dare you': Michael Slater slams Australian PM for ban on citizens returning from India

Official Announcement:



Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID.



We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻🙏🏻#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

Besides Chakravarthy and Warrier, all other players have tested negative. However, the players and support staff have isolated themselves as a precautionary measure. As far as the game is concerned, it will be rescheduled sometime later during the tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on May 30.

Earlier today, the IPL released a statement to confirm the development. It stated that the medical team is in continuous touch with the infected players and monitoring their health.

ALSO READ | 'No one will be able to snatch Orange Cap away from him’: Aakash Chopra

“Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19. Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and monitoring their health,” the official IPL release stated.

“Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest,” it added.