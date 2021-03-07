IPL 2021 schedule: Delhi Capitals matches, timings, opponents and venues
The Delhi Capitals rocked the IPL 2021 auction, acquiring the services of Steve Smith and other key players. Runner-up last year, the Capitals made it to their first ever IPL final but were outplayed by Mumbai Indians as they cantered to their fifth IPL title.
Also Read | IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in season-opener
As the IPL returns to India, Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium will be hosting eight matches and although the Capitals will be missing playing at home, they will be eyeing a repeat of last year's performance. Here's a detailed look at DC's schedule for the IPL 2021.
Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know
Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, April 10, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Match 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, April 15, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Match 3: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, April 18, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, April 20, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, April 25, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 27, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM
Match 7: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad, April 29, 7:30 PM
Match 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad, May 2, 7:30 PM
Match 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, May 8, Ahmedabad, 3:30 PM
Match 10: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, May 11, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Match 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, May 14, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Match 12: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 17, Kolkata, 3:30 PM
Match 13: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, May 21, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Match 14: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 23, Kolkata, 3:30 PM
The Capitals will be playing five matches in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.
