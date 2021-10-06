IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs RCB: With SRH youngsters showing some promise, will Williamson make any changes?

It's been a terrible season for SRH and it's finally nearing the end. They have two more games to go and in their penultimate clash, they will be up against a dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While SRH have nothing but pride to play for, there is still one party they can spoil; that is upset RCB and seriously dent their chances of finishing in the top-2.

Knowing how SRH youngsters have some shown promise in the last couple of games, skipper Kane Williamson might be tempted to playing the same XI.

Here is a look at SRH's Predicted XI vs RCB:

1) Jason Roy: The Englishman burst onto the scene with his magnificent debut for the side by scoring a quickfire 60. He looked dangerous in the previous game against KKR before getting out. He would hope to score big against RCB.

2) Wriddhiman Saha (WK): His fellow opener Saha has managed to get off to some good starts and at times has had to play a few long, laborious innings. Once again, he will hold key at the top.

3) Kane Williamson (C): With four boundaries in one over against KKR, captain Kane made batting looked very easy, on a two-paced Dubai surface, before running himself out. Off late, he has been able to get some runs and in order to upset RCB, SRH would need their leader to lead from the front.

4) Priyam Garg: He spent some time in the middle against KKR, scoring 21 off 31. He played an able hand in steering the side to what eventually turned out to be a fighting total. He would look to do the same today but only score the runs quicker.

5) Abhishek Sharma: This Punjab batsman has a lot of flair about him and his finishing act, alongside Williamson, against RR showed the amount of promise and talent he holds. Looks like he will be getting to play the last two games as well as he has looked good whenever he's been out there.

6) Abdul Samad: The Jammu and Kashmir batsman brought out the big guns against Kolkata in the previous game, smashing 3 big sixes en route to his entertaining 18-ball 25. He is known for the big hits and SRH would want to see a lot more of those against RCB.

7) Jason Holder: What a player he has been for SRH in the UAE leg. Without a shred of a doubt, he's been the most consistent guy in the second half and once again, it'll come down to how he performs and how much support he receives.

8) Siddarth Kaul: He bowled an impressive spell of 1/17 in 3.4 overs. Going by the nature of the Abu Dhabi track, he could prove to be handy.

9) Rashid Khan: A world-class bowler continues to be on another level as he is economical and among the wickets. Apart from Jason Holder, he hasn't received enough help.

10) Bhuvneshwar Kumar: It is safe to say that not only SRH but Bhuvi too is having a season to forget. Wickets have been hard to come by and he is not as economical as he usually is. But he continues to remain one of SRH's most reliable bowlers.

11)Umran Malik: What a sizzling debut this man had. And we mean that literally. By regularly clocking over 140kph and even touching 150, this J&K speedster grabbed a lot of eyeballs. He is also likely to retain his spot.

Our SRH's Predicted XI vs RCB: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

