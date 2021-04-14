IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Team News: Devdutt Padikkal returns for Royal Challengers Bangalore; Sunrisers make two changes

The Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match number 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday in Chennai. Both teams have made certain changes to their respective playing XIs for tonight’s game at Chepauk.

SRH have made two crucial changes to the line-up that faced Kolkata Knight Riders last Sunday. Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder makes way in the playing XI and replaces Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem replaces pacer Sandeep Sharma.

RCB get their star opener – Devdutt Padikkal back in the squad. The swashbuckling batsman couldn’t play the season opener due to medical concerns. He had just recovered from Covid and was given rest. He will open with Virat Kohli while Shahbaz Nadeem to bat at No. 3.

“We will bowl first. Don't think the conditions will change a lot, we'll have to play with a positive mindset. We need one or two batters at the crease for an extended period of time. The fielding wasn't great, we are looking to improve on that. Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem in, replacing Nabi and Sandeep Sharma,” said SRH captain David Warner at toss.

“Looks patchy, so not a bad toss to lose. Runs on the board in Chennai is proving to be important, if we do get wickets in the middle overs, it will become difficult. Was a good game, but we were not at our best - to finish eight down wasn't ideal, but as a bowling unit, it was great to be back in the game. We will need to be professional, play ourselves in and then get a good total. On such pitches strike rotation is important. You don't want to leave too much towards the end. We will need to stay ahead of the game - Padikkal is back, he replaces Rajat Patidar. I will open with him, Shahbaz will bat at three,” said RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Here are the playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem