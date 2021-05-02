IPL 2021: They want someone like him - Sanjay Manjrekar names SRH all-rounder as David Warner's possible replacement

Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, the management stripped David Warner of the captaincy and handed it over to New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson. The decision has sparked a lot of chatter on David Warner's place in the playing XI with many suggesting that he may end up being replaced with an all-rounder. If it does happen, former India cricketer Sanjaya Manjrekar believes former West Indian skipper Jason Holder and Afghanistan spin sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman could be the best choices. (FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE)

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar remarked that Warner's omission, should it happen, could happen to do a lot with SRH's bowling woes, which could be resolved by bringing in either of Holder or Mujeeb.

"The only reason I see for him to be removed from the captaincy is they want someone like Jason Holder to come in or have another game-changing spinner like Rashid Khan in the shape of Mujeeb. But that again will be an interesting call. But if he doesn't feature in the playing eleven in the next game or the game after that, you'll know exactly why he has been left out," said Manjrekar.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Preview: Samson, Williamson hoping for rearguard to put season back on track

Both Mujeeb and Holder have only played one game in IPL 2021 so far. While Mujeeb picked up two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs, Holder pocketed 3/30 in his first full spell.

In IPL 2020, too, Holder was included in the side to bail them out of trouble and he delivered. In 7 games, he claimed 14 wickets and scored 66 runs, and played an instrumental role in helping SRH to a third-placed finish.

SRH is currently reeling at the bottom of the points table after two points and one win in six matches. Their Sunday's opponent, RR, haven't done much better either. They are seventh with four points and two wins from six games.