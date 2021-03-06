IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, says BCCI source
The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on April 9, exactly 12 days after the Indian cricket team completes its ongoing assignment against England, a BCCI source revealed on Saturday.
The third and last match of the ODI series against England will be held on March 28 in Pune. The duration of the popular T20 league has been fixed keeping in mind India's international schedule.
"We have provisionally decided that IPL will start on April 9 and end on May 30," a senior BCCI source told PTI.
"The formal approval of dates and venues will be done during Governing Council meeting next week," the source added.
Considering the prevailing circumstances when efforts are being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in five cities -- Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad.
The city of Mumbai will have to get clearance for hosting matches as the state of Maharashtra has seen a spurt in cases of late.
The allotment of matches to Chennai and Kolkata would be done, keeping in mind the state Assembly election scheduled there in the next few weeks.
Mumbai Indians had won the 2020 edition that was held in the UAE in a bio-secure bubble.
Also, the Asia Cup, that was scheduled in June this year in India, stands cancelled " now that India have qualified for the World Test Championship final, courtesy their 3-1 series win over England."
India beat England by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 25 runs on Saturday in the fourth and final Test to finish on top of the ICC Test championship table with 520 points. They will take on New Zealand in June at the Lord's for the inaugural title.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, says BCCI source
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravichandran Ashwin creates unique record with 32 wickets in England series
- Ashwin, who picked up his 30th five wicket haul in England’s second innings to once again play a crucial role in India’s thumping win by innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test, finished the four-match series with 32 scalps to his name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Never thought of Test Championship': Ravi Shastri after India's 3-1 series win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar picks most wickets by Indian in debut series involving 4 matches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketing fraternity lauds Gavaskar on 50th anniversary of Test debut
- Here’s how the cricketing fraternity wished Sunil Gavaskar on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to face New Zealand in World Test Championship final at Lord's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India outclass England by inn & 25 runs to win series 3-1, qualify for WTC final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Axar, Ashwin have spun a web around England batsman entire series': Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wasim Jaffer takes dig at visitors, says pitch difficult to complain about
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really deserved it': Laxman on Sundar missing out on 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All of sudden sport in India had new meaning: Sachin pays tribute to his 'hero'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar felicitated by BCCI on 50th anniversary of Test debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Left him high & dry': Swann says he 'felt' bad for Sundar who missed out on ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have England got a player who can produce that': Lloyd hails Pant's ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox