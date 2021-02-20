IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: We have addressed our fast bowling concerns, there will always be a few misses, says Punjab Kings CEO
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
cricket

IPL 2021: We have addressed our fast bowling concerns, there will always be a few misses, says Punjab Kings CEO

Though their top four batsmen were on fire in the most recent IPL, Punjab's pace department leaked runs in the death overs and lacked firepower in the middle-order with Glenn Maxwell not performing as per expectations.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:11 PM IST

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon says there will always be a few misses at the IPL auction but the franchise still got "what they wanted" ahead of the 2021 edition as they bolstered their pace attack by grabbing Australian duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

Though their top four batsmen were on fire in the most recent IPL, Punjab's pace department leaked runs in the death overs and lacked firepower in the middle-order with Glenn Maxwell not performing as per expectations.

The team went into the auction with the biggest prize purse among eight teams -- 53.20 crore - and shelled out 22 crore for Richardson and Meredith.

"We got what we wanted. There is always going to be a few misses. We were looking out for real fast bowlers which we got. Both Riley and Jhye can clock up to 150kmph, Jhye is also handy with the bat," Menon told PTI.

"In the middle order, we wanted an all-rounder someone who can pull of tight wins and someone who has been with us in the past, Moises Henriques fit the bill perfectly. (Dawid) Malan is the number one T20 batsman in the world. We got our bases covered, it is now up to the players to perform," Menon added.

Kings also bid fiercely for Chris Morris, who eventually went to Rajasthan Royals for a record 16.25 crore. They also lost Moeen Ali ( 7 crore to CSK) and Shakib Al Hasan (3.20 crore to KKR) in the bidding battle.

"We went on for Morris. Unlike a few other teams we needed nine people (to complete a squad of 25). We could not have gone longer for one player. That is the problem with smaller auctions."

However, they were happy about getting world's number one T20 batsman Malan for his base price of 1.5 crore. In total, they bought nine players which also included Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan and Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques, who returns to Punjab.

"We have options in all departments. We were keen on getting Moeen Ali. He was on the top of our list. Of course Shakib was there too but his availability could have been an issue."

With only four overseas players allowed in the eleven, Punjab Kings will have a tough time in the picking the team with Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran also in the mix. Malan can been seen as a back up to Gayle, who is expected to start from game one unlike last year.

"Everybody is back up for somebody in the squad. It is going to be tough call to choose the overseas players," said Menon.

Asked about not having much experience in the off-spin and Indian pacers' department, he said: "The point is not whether we have enough options in one department, it is about who is going to be in the playing eleven."

"You have got two good leggies in M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Fabian Allen is also there and Malan can bowl too."

Asked about not going for Umesh Yadav who would have been a good back up for Mohammad Shami, he added: "We would have liked to have him in the eleven but were not sure if he could be a part of it regularly. We already got Arshdeep who has done well and Darshan Nalkande who is also in good form."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
IPL Auction 2021 ipl 2021 ipl 2021 auction
Close
Team India trains at Motera.
Team India trains at Motera.
cricket

Team India trains in Motera ahead of 3rd Test against England - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST
India vs England: The third Test between the two sides will be a Day/Night affair and will be played at the world's biggest stadium - Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

'We play on seaming tracks when we go overseas,' Pujara on Chennai pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
India vs England: India won the 2nd Test against England easily by 317 runs - with R Ashwin proving to be the hero with both bat and the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
cricket

Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but were put on hold due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
cricket

'We got what we wanted,' Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Proud of your success': Tendulkar lauds Kohli for sharing 'personal experience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, retweeted a story done by Hindustan Times on Kohli's podcast interview, and expressed how he felt about the India skipper's words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Ishan Kishan hits 173, Jharkhand smash highest-ever total of Vijay Hazare Trophy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ishan Kishan slammed 173 off 94 balls as Jharkhand ended up with 422 for 9 after being put in to bat first by Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Clarke suggests Smith might pick up injury before IPL due to low auction price

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Smith was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
cricket

Will push for T20 WC's relocation in absence of visa assurance from India: Mani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
During an interaction with reporters at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Mani said his board had expressed their views to the ICC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
cricket

'Something I'd never done': Wade reveals his 'only regret' from India series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were injured during the first two Test matches and Australia decided to promote Wade to bat with Joe Burns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
cricket

We have addressed our fast bowling concerns, : Punjab Kings CEO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Though their top four batsmen were on fire in the most recent IPL, Punjab's pace department leaked runs in the death overs and lacked firepower in the middle-order with Glenn Maxwell not performing as per expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishnu Solanki (R)
Vishnu Solanki (R)
cricket

Vijay Hazare: Vishnu Solanki hits ton as Baroda beat Goa by five wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Invited to bat at the Kholdvad Gymkhana ground, Baroda bundled out Goa for 263 and then chased the target with nine balls to spare as they rode on Solanki’s 108 off 132 balls and half centuries from skipper Krunal Pandya (71 off 77 balls) and opener Smit Patel (58 off 64 balls).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
File photo of Rinku Singh(Twitter)
cricket

Rinku stars as Uttar Pradesh stun holders Karanataka

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Chasing 247 in the stipulated 50 overs, Uttar Pradesh had a slow start and were 150/4 in 32 overs, but then, the Kolkata Knight Riders left-hander took charge of the proceedings, hitting seven boundaries and one six in his 61-ball knock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sam Billings went unsold at the beginning but was later picked up Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Auction(Getty Images)
Sam Billings went unsold at the beginning but was later picked up Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Auction(Getty Images)
cricket

'My girlfriend asked why aren't you a bowler': Billings during IPL auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Sam Billings’ girlfriend Sarah had her reasons for asking 'why aren't you a bowler?' during the IPL auction 2021 to someone who is a wicket-keeper batsman and rarely bowls in any form of cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP