IPL 2021: Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya return against KKR? MI's Trent Boult gives an update

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's availability for the IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Thursday continues to be one of the biggest talking points in the Mumbai Indians camp. Mumbai's New Zealand seamer Trent Boult did not sound too confident about Rohit and Hardik's return to the XI for the KKR encounter but he did he add that both of them are recovering well.

MI captain Rohit and star all-rounder Hardik did not feature in MI's previous encounter against CSK which they lost in Dubai. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene had said that both of them were available for selection but they decided to give them a couple of extra days to recover from their respective niggles.

"They are both recovering very well. In terms of their selection for the next game, I'm not too sure what's going on there. But day by day, they are improving," Boult said during a virtual press conference on the eve of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Also Read | IPL 2021: SRH's T Natarajan tests Covid positive, match against DC to go on

"They are obviously two vital players in the XI for Mumbai. And we're desperate to get them back. So, fingers crossed that they'll be pretty good to go over the next couple of games," added the New Zealand pacer.

Boult said Rohit was "sorely missed" in the game against CSK but defended the team management's decision to rest the star opener.

"He is right up there in terms of experience and runs achieved in this format. So, it was a big hole but it was a good decision to make sure he is 100 per cent with the amount of cricket coming up.

"If he comes to the eleven, it will be brilliant, but we want to make sure he is 100 percent fit," said Boult.

The defending champions have a better record against KKR in the cash-rich league but Boult believes that history does not matter in this format.

"It is more about starting afresh, every game is such a big game, every match is important now. History is history, it is nice to have previous results against them, but they are a quality side and we would not take them lightly," said the left-arm pacer.

Boult, 32, also felt that competing in the IPL was good preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November.

"You could probably not have any better build-up to the tournament like the T20 World Cup. The focus is on what's on for the next couple of weeks, but in terms of preparation, it is very good.

"Conditions can change quite quickly but having to deal with the heat and humidity is a big challenge at this stage. It is going to be interesting to see how conditions move over the course of the next few weeks," Boult signed off.

(With PTI inputs)