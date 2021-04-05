IPL 2021: Will Royal Challengers Bangalore's gamble on Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson work?

Another season and hopes rise among RCB fans that Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are finally going to clinch the title this year. With the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, RCB have looked like the team to beat in every edition. But they have fallen short due to lack of consistency shown by other players. In the IPL 2021 auctions, RCB again chose to spend big as they bought the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, and Dan Christian for big money.

RCB have always struggled to put together the perfect combination for their playing XI and this year they could look to start things differently.

Strengths

RCB’s strength has been their batting. With Kohli and De Villiers in the team, RCB have always been amongst runs. This time they have added Maxwell and Christian into the mix to provide stability and firepower in the middle-order. Devdutt Padikkal was in impeccable form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and looks set to partner Kohli at the top. He is likely to miss a few matches due to Covid. Another big-hitter to look out for is Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Weakness

Pace bowling has traditionally been RCB’s weakness in the past seasons. The fast bowlers have leaked too many runs in the IPL while not being among the top wicket getters. RCB have tried to rectify that problem by spending ₹15 crore on Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson but it remains to be seen how effective the lanky seamer will be in Indian conditions. Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini are the other pacers but haven’t been very effective in the last two seasons.

Opportunity

RCB again have the opportunity to win their first IPL title. It almost feels as if Kohli and de Villiers deserve a title for their efforts in the league. They have taken a gamble on Maxwell and Jamieson but will that bet work in IPL 2021? It remains to be seen.

Threats

If Kohli and de Villiers don’t fire, RCB could be in big trouble. It has traditionally been seen that one of the two fires whenever the team needs it. And if it is a mediocre season for them, it could be spell trouble for RCB.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat