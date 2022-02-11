'Like Mallya fought for me with CSK, I can see...': Ashwin predicts big 'bidding war' for 25-year-old IND in IPL auction

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday made a huge prediction on the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the 2022 season, saying that a promising 25-year-old uncapped Indian player will trigger a huge “bidding war”.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on bowlers who can make an impact in the auction which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, Ashwin admitted that he can picture a bidding war for fast bowler Avesh Khan just like Vijay Mallya had threatened to rope in the veteran off-spinner during the 2010 auction.

“There is definitely going to be a bidding war for Avesh Khan. No doubt about that. Guarantee. Just like how Vijay Mallya fought for me with CSK in 2010, I can picture a Parth Jindal or a Kiran Rao fighting it out for Avesh Khan this year. With whom will they fight? Well, that might be any team,” he said.

Avesh was IPL 2021's second-highest wicket-taker with 24 dismissals in 16 matches at 18.75 and with an economy rate of 7.37 and strike rate of 15.25.

On back of an incredible IPL 2021 season, Avesh earned an India call-up and is likely to make a debut in the third ODI against West Indies on Friday.

Despite an impressive season, Avesh was released by Delhi Capitals, who retained captain Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore), and Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore).

Some of the other notable misses for the Capitals were Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada.

Avesh set his base price as INR 20 lakh for the big auction and is among the first set of uncapped players in the auction pool that comprises 590 players.

