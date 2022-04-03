IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to the worst possible start in IPL 2022. After going down meekly in the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, they were beaten by newcomers Lucknow Super Giants. While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs against LSG. Newly-appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja too came under heavy criticism for his bowling changes. He will be under a lot of pressure when CSK take on Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The toss is already playing a significant role in the outcome of the games. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball.

Punjab on the other hand, suffered a confidence-denting defeat against KKR on Friday after winning their first encounter of the 15th edition against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

