IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the battle of two struggling teams at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai, who are among the most successful teams in the league, have had a forgettable start to the season. Three successive losses have put Chennai under pressure and they would look to get their campaign back on track against Hyderabad, who have also faced a winless run this season. The 2016 champions suffered a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

Batting has been Chennai's weak link, and Hyderabad's case is no different. The focus will also be on last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has got scores of 0, 1,1 in the ongoing season. The Maharashtra batter had scored 635 runs across 16 matches in 2021 and under-pressure Chennai will expect a big inning from him. Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of points table and will hope to get off the mark at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Here's all you need to know about CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 9). The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl