DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live

IPL 2022, DC vs RR Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals may be hit by Covid-19 but their IPL 2022 campaign doesn't seem to have taken a heavy toll. The Rishabh Pant-led side put up a remarkable performance in hand Punjab Kings a nine-wicket thrashing in their previous game on Wednesday. The game, which was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium from Pune, was given the nod just an hour before the start of play after wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert tested positive for the coronavirus. Seifert was the second player to return positive after Australia's Mitchell Marsh contracted the virus.

But the Delhi outfit was confident in their display against Punjab, bowling out the opposition for just 115 after electing to field first. Delhi then went on to overhaul the target in just 10.3 overs with David Warner hitting an unbeaten 60. On the bowling front, Axar Patel returned with figures of 2-10 as he took the key wickets of in-form Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, who scored a vital 32. Kuldeep Yadav also shone with figures of 2-24 to take home the man of the match award, which he shared with his teammate Axar.

The game was scheduled to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune but later shifted to the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI said the decision was taken as a "precautionary measure" after Seifert became the second DC player to contract the virus.

