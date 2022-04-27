IPL 2022, GT predicted XI vs SRH: Gujarat Titans bank on batters in battle of pacers

IPL 2022, GT predicted XI vs SRH: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have surprised most with their tune up, putting up strong performances one after the other. The team are currently placed at the top of the table with six wins from seven encounters. The one loss they've endured so far was against Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom they'll be locking horns with on Wednesday evening. The previous encounter saw SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma dominate the bowlers. This time around the not just the bowlers but the Titans batters will have to wary about SRH bowlers, who'll be heading into the contest after bundling RCB out for 68. Keeping this in mind, the Titans will like to field an extra batter in their XI. If that's the case then Vijay Shankar might return to the playing XI to help his captain with an additional bowling alternative.

Here is how the the Gujarat Titans playing XI can look like against SRH:

Shubman Gill: It will be a stern test for Shubman Gill, who has so failed to fire big apart from his one-off 96 in the initial stages.

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has opened the innings earlier while playing for his former franchise SRH. He, however, has not been able to get into his mojo and will look to chip with a good start in the beginning.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder, surprisingly, has been the leading run-scorer from the Gujarat camp. However, one thing that has hurt both the cricketer and his fans a lot has been the injury concerns, which has once again forced him to double think before rolling his arms. In the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pandya scored 67 off 49 but didn't bowl a single over.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia has been inconsistent so far in the tournament and needs to get back to his old rhythm.

Matthew Wade: The presence of Matthew Wade will provide Gujarat with an added cushion in the bleak middle-order. With the form Gill and Saha have displayed so far, it won't be a harm including the Australian in the playing XI.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has just managed 8 wickets from 7 games, but his economy stands at 6.5 per over. His four overs are going to be crucial in deciding the fate of the contest.

David Miller: With Tewatia not being consistent, Miller as seen earlier can be the finisher, the franchise is looking for. He is in good touch and has already accumulated 220 runs from 7 outings.

Mohammed Shami: Shami is the leading wicket-taker and has bowled at a good economy of under 8.

Vijay Shankar: With the team opting for an extra batter in the form of Matthew Wade, Shankar can be called back in the playing XI. His addition can make the work easier for the captain as the fifth bowler duties can be distributed between him, Shankar, and Tewatia.

Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi pacer will be sharing the new ball duties with Fergusion. More so fans can also enjoy an individual battle of pace between him and his counterpart Umran Malik.

Yash Dayal: The left-arm medium pacer has been a good addition for the franchise so far. The rookie cricketer has gone for runs but his wicket-taking abilities make him a good fit in the XI.