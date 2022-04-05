IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya's unexpected reply to 'Missing Hardik' question in post-match ceremony

Having spent a significant amount of time representing the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, Krunal Pandya is now delivering his services for new franchise the Lucknow Super Giants. They too have shown great faith in the 31-year-all-rounder and he has been a part of the playing XI in all the three matches they've played so far.

Speaking about his new journey with Lucknow, which is still new, Pandya said it feels like it's a fresh chapter in his cricketing career. He also lauded the team spirit they've have displayed so far, calling it “heartening” and “exceptional.”

When asked about his brother Hardik, who is leading the Gujarat Titans after playing all his seasons with his brother in Mumbai, the all-rounder came up with an unexpected response.

"Feels great when you win and when you're contributing. I'm loving it (the new franchise), I had a great run with the Mumbai Indians, had some great memories every there."

"I feel like this is the first season of my IPL, that's the excitement I have before every game or going to every practice session. Not at all (missing Hardik?). The brand of cricket we are playing is heartening to see, the self belief is exceptional," Krunal said at the post-match presentation ceremony after Lucknow defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

Talking about his personal goals, the all-rounder said: "Focus is always on how we can get better as a team, if we are on that path, we will some good results going forward as well. I worked on my action to get some bounce and turn and just want to continue doing that."

While Pandya failed to make an impact with the bat, the all-rounder produced a remarkable effort with the ball. After Avesh Khan, who scalped four wickets, the spinner was the most economical bowler and picked two important wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram in his four-over quota.

With two wins from three encounters, Lucknow currently sit at the fifth position on the points table. They will now take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday.