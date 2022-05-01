IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs LSG: Inconsistent Delhi Capitals look to stop in-form KL Rahul and Lucknow

IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants would be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday. Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy. LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings. However, LSG will hope they can breakaway from the overdependence on captain Rahul, who has been in sublime form. Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins.

