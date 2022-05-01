IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs LSG: Inconsistent Delhi Capitals look to stop in-form KL Rahul and Lucknow
- IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals have experienced topsy-turvy results over the last few matches while Lucknow Super Giants have emerged as one of the favourites to finish in the top three largely thanks to captain KL Rahul's form. Follow live score and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants here.
IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants would be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday. Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy. LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings. However, LSG will hope they can breakaway from the overdependence on captain Rahul, who has been in sublime form. Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 01, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: LSG's No.3 struggles
LSG have tried out four options in nine games in the No.3 position and only twice have batters in that position scored over 30 runs.
-
May 01, 2022 02:21 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Kuldeep's purple patch
Kuldeep is second in the Purple Cap table with 17 wickets in eight innings. The fact that no other DC player has bagged a player of the match award apart from Kuldeep this season shows how dependent they have come to be on him.
-
May 01, 2022 02:14 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG's bowling strengths
LSG have been helped by the consistency with which they have bowled and fielded this season. Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder and Ravi Bishnoi have all stepped up at some point throughout the season, making LSG one of the most difficult to score against.
-
May 01, 2022 01:55 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Delhi Capitals' form
DC have won and lost alternatively in their last six matches. Their dominant win in the first match against Mumbai Indians made it look like DC will enjoy another run to the final but that hasn't been the case since. They currently sit sixth, having won and lost four matches each.
-
May 01, 2022 01:48 PM IST
DC vs LSG Live Score: KL Rahul
Jos Buttler is head and shoulders ahead of the rest of the batters in the IPL this season while Rahul, one could say, has been the best of the rest. While he has scored two centuries this season, it is to be noted that he has also got two single digit scores, including a duck in the last five innings. The fact remains, though that he has scored 374 runs at a strike rate of 143.84 and average of 53.43 and dismissing him will take DC a long way in their quest for victory.
-
May 01, 2022 01:46 PM IST
DC vs LSG: Hello and welcome!
Delhi Capitals have seen it all this season and we are hardly past the halfway stage of the league phase. They have seen a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp and a controversy that ended with punishments for their captain and members of the coaching staff in addition to some close results that have not gone their way. Now, they face a Lucknow Super Giants team who have a formidable bowling attack and a captain who has scored two centuries in the last four matches.
'What I see with Hardik is what exactly happened to Rohit': Sunil Gavaskar
- Gavaskar reckons the role of captaincy is doing the same thing to Hardik as it did to Rohit in 2013. The responsibility transformed Rohit into a much-improved batter and also a leader and Hardik is showing similar signs.
'One of the most skillful bowlers in my entire career': Smith on ex-India pacer
- Graeme Smith lavished huge praise on the former India speedster, calling him one of the most skillful bowlers he faced in his career.
‘He’s bashing the door down as hard as he can': Dale Steyn on SRH star
- IPL 2022: Steyn, currently a part of the Sunrisers coaching set-up, believes the Indian batter has a "serious" chance of getting a call-up to national team.
IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs LSG: DC look to stop in-form Rahul
- IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals have experienced topsy-turvy results over the last few matches while Lucknow Super Giants have emerged as one of the favourites to finish in the top three largely thanks to captain KL Rahul's form. Follow live score and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants here.
Gujarat Titans’ finishers give them the winning edge
- Rahul Tewatia and David Miller helped IPL’s table-toppers overcome a tricky chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Rohit, Rahul, Kohli and India’s best top 3 in T20s
- The trio has for long guided the top order though India seek a more dynamic batting approach for this year’s T20 World Cup, after the flop in last year’s edition.
'Ganguly, Azharuddin, Dhoni used to think out-of-the-box. He is similar'
- The former Pakistan captain named his choice for India's next captain in the white-ball format.
Former CSK star says Jadeja 'would've initiated' captaincy talks with Dhoni
- IPL 2022: Under MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings became one of the most successful IPL teams since the T20 league's inception in 2008.
IPL 2022, SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: 21-year-old Indian pacer in line for debut
- As the Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare to meet MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, let's take a look at their probable playing XI…
Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his 'sweet banter' with Yuzvendra Chahal
- Suryakumar Yadav's 51 against Rajasthan Royals helped IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians notch up their first win in nine attemps this season.
‘I bowled at speed of 162, 164 kph. But they weren’t counted': Ex-Pakistan pacer
- The former Pakistan pacer has claimed that he breached the 160 kph mark twice.
'Haven't been home for 9 years': MI youngster shares touching story after debut
- Mumbai Indians have won five titles along with scouting some phenomenal talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. They continue to unearth new stars in the IPL.
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Match 46?
- IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
'We get hammered by Delhi. I walk into the dressing room, there's guys crying'
- IPL 2022: In a tribute video for Shane Warne, the Rajasthan Royals also shared the Aussie great recalling the side's opening-game defeat to Delhi in the inaugural season of the league.
CSK Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Star all-rounder set for return
- Ahead of Match no. 46 of IPL 2022, we take a look at Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI