IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to change their fortune after going winless for four games. The five-time champions will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the IPL on Wednesday evening.

Considered as one of the heavyweights of the tournament, Mumbai will hope things to fall in place for them in order to restore their campaign. The team has not been effective in both the departments and the road to redemption looks difficult with them sitting at the last spot on the 10-team points table.

Meanwhile, with two wins and as many losses, Punjab will look to return to winning ways after enduring a defeat against Gujarat Titans in their previous encounter.

Here is all you need to know about MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (April 13). The toss for MI vs PBKS will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.