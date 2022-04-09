'Dhoni said my glovework, leg movements are very good': 28-year-old PBKS star reveals 'personal' chat with CSK superstar

The Chennai Super Kings may have not enjoyed a great start to the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's performances with the bat have been one of the rare positives for the side so far. Dhoni slammed an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls in the first game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders, and followed it up with an exciting cameo of 6-ball 16* against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Throughout the past few years of the tournament, one of the constants has been Dhoni sharing his wisdom with the youngsters participating in the league. After almost every game involving the Chennai Super Kings, the players – both young and experienced – would reach out to Dhoni and try to take a leaf out of his book. In CSK's last game against Punjab Kings, Jitesh Sharma also did the same.

The Kings' 28-year-old star talked to Dhoni and revealed that the former Indian captain heaped praise on his wicketkeeping skills. Jitesh has kept in the game against the CSK; however, he returned to on-field duties for Punjab's next game against the Gujarat Titans, as England star Jonny Bairstow made his debut for the side.

"I personally spoke to MS Dhoni and he told me that my glovework and my leg movements are very good, and said I would improve day by day,” Jitesh revealed ahead of the game against Titans.

Jitesh also expressed his gratitude to the Punjab Kings on “showing faith” in him. “I'm Grateful that Punjab Kings showed the faith in me to perform at this stage," he added.

In the game against Titans, however, Punjab Kings conceded a heartbreaking six-wicket loss, as Rahul Tewatia pulled out a victory for Gujarat from the jaws of defeat. With 12 needed off two balls, the left-handed batter smashed two big sixes wide of the long-on to secure a hat-trick of wins for the Titans.