IPL 2022, Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Rajasthan regain top spot; Kul-Cha make massive gains

Rajasthan Royals regained the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table after edging out Lucknow Super Giants in a last-over thriller on Sunday.

Windies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls to lift Royals from 67/4 to 165/6. In response, Lucknow could manage 162/8 in their 20 overs.

In the first match Delhi Capitals produced an all-round performance as Kolkata Knight Riders endured their second loss of the season. Riding on some attacking display by Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, the Capitals posted a gigantic 215/5 in their 20 overs. In response, the KKR innings was folded at 171 as Capitals secured a 44-run win.

Points table

IPL 2022 updated points table after RR vs LSG

With 3 wins from 4 matches, Rajasthan climb back to the top. Kolkata, who earlier held the spot, have dropped one spot and are followed by Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the third and fourth spot respectively.

Meanwhile, IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap

IPL 2022: Race for the Orange Cap

Despite just scoring 13 off 11 balls in the clash against LSG, England star opener Jos Buttler still finds himself at the top with 218 runs from four outings. He is followed by Quinton de Kock, who sits in the second spot with 188 runs under his belt in 5 matches.

Purple Cap

IPL 2022: Race for the Purple Cap

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has overtook Umesh Yadav in the race for Purple Cap. The spinner has been impressive and has so far bagged 11 scalps from 4 matches.

Kuldeep Yadav, who picked four wickets against KKR, has jumped to the second spot. The Chinaman has 10 scalps in the same number of match.