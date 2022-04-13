IPL 2022, Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: RCB slip; Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa take massive leaps

IPL 2022, Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: After enduring four tough defeats, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally lived up to their reputation and secured a 23-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday evening. This was their first win of their campaign.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were the architects behind the win as the pair smashed 17 sixes between them as CSK posted a gigantic 216/4 after being invited to bat first.

Dube struck an unbeaten 95 and Uthappa hit 88 as the pair built a third-wicket partnership of 165. In response, Bangalore managed 193/9 in their 20 overs, which also featured a threatening 34 off 14 from Dinesh Karthik.

Points table

IPL 2022 updated points table after CSK vs RCB

The defeat saw RCB slip from the third position to fifth, while CSK have climbed one spot and are now placed ninth on the 10-team points table.

Rajasthan Royals, who have secured three wins from four matches, are at the top followed by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Orange Cap

IPL 2022: Race for the Orange Cap

Dube's 46-ball 95 helped the all-rounder make massive leaps in the Orange Cap race. He is now placed second, below Jos Buttler, with 207 runs from five outings.

Uthappa too has jumped to the third spot after yet another impressive display. He is placed third with 194 runs from five matches.

Purple Cap

IPL 2022: Race for the Purple Cap

The race for the Purple Cap is getting hotter, with three players having 10 wickets each. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds the numero uno spot has 11.