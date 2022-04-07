‘That’s just one of our strengths’: Rohit Sharma lifts team spirit with strong message after MI endure hattrick of loses

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) have got off to a worst possible start in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions are yet to open their account in the tournament and have endured heavy defeats in all the three matches they've played so far.

The latest franchise to rub salt in their wounds were Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who inflicted a five-wicket defeat on them after some ferocious hitting by Australia pacer Pat Cummins.

The 28-year-old, who was playing his first match of the season, blasted his way to a 14-ball 50 as KKR chased down a challenging 162-run target with four overs to spare and won the contest by five wickets.

IPL 2022: David Warner bowled over by Rishabh Pant, names one shot he wants to learn from Delhi Capitals captain

“This will be hard to digest, the way it turned out in the last few overs. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us. I don't want to be in this position all the time,” said Sharma while sharing his thoughts on the clash during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, the captain tried to lift up the team spirit with a strong message on social media earlier on Thursday. Sharing a photo of the unit on Instagram, he wrote: "We stick together through thick and thin and that’s just one of our strengths; you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The franchise will next play the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.