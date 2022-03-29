IPL 2022, RR Predicted XI vs SRH: Sanju Samson has problems of plenty in Rajasthan Royals' team of megastars

It would not be an overstatement to claim Rajasthan Royals have finally managed to put together a team that somewhat matches their social media prowess. For all the noise that the Twitter handle of RR has created over the past few years, the think tank has assembled a team, albeit on paper, to match it on the field as well. After retaining Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR had a methodical auction with solid buys in the form of Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Throw in the likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and James Neesham in the mix, RR appear to have just the right balance with adequate backups for its foreign recruits.

Rajasthan Royals' first test in IPL 2022 will be against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Tuesday.

Here is RR Predicted XI vs SRH

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal and Ishan Kishan were the hottest picks among openers after being released by their respective franchises RCB and MI. While Kishan became the costliest buy of the mega auction, Padikkal too did not fare badly as he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.75 crore. The left-hander can be a match-winner on his day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Royals showed great faith in the Mumbai youngster by retaining him ahead of the mega auctions. It is time for Yashasvi Jaiswal to repay it with consistent performances at the top of the order.

Sanju Samson: The strongest pillar of the Rajasthan Royals squad and their captain, Sanju Samson will be looking to have a stellar IPL for more reasons than one. The free-flowing right-hander is still on the fringes as far as India's T20 team is concerned. All he needs is a power-packed IPL to stake a claim in the T20 World Cup squad. Samson having an impactful season with the bat will invariably mean a fruitful season for the Royals.

Jos Buttler: England's Mr 360 has batted pretty much everywhere for the Royals in the past with varied success. This year, it looks like he will be settled at No.4 at least for starters. One thing is for certain, if Buttler and Samson get going then no total will be big enough for RR.

Shimron Hetmyer: Another big pick for the Royals in this auction. Shimron Hetmyer was simply brilliant for the Delhi Capitals in the last couple of years, giving them big finishes and winning games with impactful performances in the middle-order. He will have a confirmed spot at No.5 in the Royals' XI.

Riyan Parag: The Assam youngster is no stranger to the Royals setup. He was bought back in the auction and it's about time he delivers more noteworthy performances for the men in pink.

James Neesham: A solid finisher with the bat and a handy medium pacer in the middle, James Neesham has been a vital cog in the New Zealand limited-overs sides but somehow his IPL career is yet to take off. He would be hoping to have a good season with the Royals.

Ravichandran Ashwin: For all the skills that he possesses, R Ashwin is yet to find a franchise that he can call 'home' after fruitful initial few years with the Chennai Super Kings. He moved to Punjab, also led them for a couple of seasons before traveling to Delhi where he dished out decent performances. He was picked up for ₹5 crore by RR in the mega auction.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Many experts believe the ₹6.5 crore that the Royals paid for Chahal was a steal deal considering the skillset he brings to the table in the shortest format of the game. With Ashwin for company, Chahal can go all out for wickets, making this spin duo one of the most deadly ones in the IPL.

Prasidh Krishna: RR paid a hefty ₹10 crore for Prasidh Krishna due to his ability to bowl quick with the new ball and also hit the yorkers towards the end. He will be an exciting prospect this year.

Trent Boult: Mumbai tried to buy back Trent Boult in the auction but RR beat them with an 8 crore bid. The New Zealand stalwart will be the leader of the Royals attack this season.