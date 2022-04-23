'Surely the best white ball player in the world?': Former players including Tendulkar reserve massive praise for Buttler

Jos Buttler slammed his third century in the ongoing IPL to power Rajasthan Royals to an intimidating 222/2 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The star English batter consolidate his position in the Orange Cap race by notching up 116 off 65 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries and as many sixes. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Buttler made the opposition bowlers look feeble, hitting shots to all parts of the ground. He started off in a cautious manner before shifting gears to bring up his fifty in 36 balls. Devdutt Padikkal played the perfect second fiddle, scoring his first fifty in Rajasthan colours and ending with 54 off 35 deliveries.

Buttler was in sublime touch after reaching the fifty mark. He took on Lalit Yadav, hitting the off-spinner for two sixes and one four to pick up 18 runs from the 13th over. The right-handed batter even slammed in-form Kuldeep Yadav for two maximums in consecutive balls and a four in the 15th over.

He finally got out in the penultimate over, picking out David Warner at long-on off Mutafizur Rahman's delivery. Buttler is now leading the list of most IPL centuries by an overseas player in one season. With three centuries, he surpassed Chris Gayle, who had notched up two tons back in 2011.

Buttler also became the second batter to notch up consecutive tons in the lucrative T20 league. Previously, Shikhar Dhawan was the only player to achieve the feat.

The 31-year-old Buttler, who has already got three centuries and two fifties in seven games, is one ton away from equalling Virat Kohli's incredible record of scoring four tons in a single IPL season. Kohli in 2016 had scored 973 runs from 16 matches, which included 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

Buttler's batting onslaught earned him praise from many former cricketers. Some even labelled him among the top white-ball players in world cricket.

Here's how the cricket world reacted to Jos Buttler's IPL ton:

Jos Buttler ka naam Josh Buttler hona chahiye!



Incredible hitting by him and @rajasthanroyals.



This is a belter of a wicket and I have a feeling that the match is wide open.#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/Bzh3DcAroy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 22, 2022

No one is anywhere close to batting like @josbuttler in T20 cricket at the moment .. Incredible .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 22, 2022

Jos has a cheat code for batting 😂 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 22, 2022

Crazy 🤯 striking from @josbuttler. Surely the best white ball player in the world? #IPL2022 #RRvsDC — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 22, 2022

It's hot. It's a summer evening. Thirsty times. Worth the wait. Guys our favourite ?Jos the Boss? is upto some serious on field business at the Wankhede. A magnificent cocktail soon coming. @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals #DCvsRR @IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/cnDOi4IYOl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is after Virat Kohli?s record of highest runs in one season. Flawless batting. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2022

Buttler claimed the man-of-the-match award after the Capitals innings ended at 207/8 in 20 overs and RR won the match by 15 runs. "It was a special knock, enjoyed it. I love this stadium, it was a fantastic atmosphere, my first IPL was here with the Mumbai Indians. I am enjoying the best form of my life, I need to continue with this form all the way through," said Buttler in the post-match presentation.