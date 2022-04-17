IPL 2022: Why Mayank Agarwal will not be leading Punjab Kings against SRH? Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan reveals

When Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings geared up for the toss on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Kane Williamson, the captain of the 2016 champions walked in alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The senior India batter was named the captain for the IPL 2022 game for Punjab, and revealed why regular skipper Mayank Agarwal as absent.

Dhawan, who was roped in by Punjab earlier in the mega auction in February, named as the stand-in skipper for the franchise after Mayank incurred a toe injury during practice on Saturday. Dhawan however revealed that Mayank, who has been replaced by Prabhsimran Singh, will be available for the next game.

“Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there's just one change for us - Prabhsimran is in,” Dhawan said at the time of toss.

This is the first time Dhawan is leading an IPL side since 2014 which was in fact for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kings XI Punjab.

PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022

Sunrisers captain Kane won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab.

“It's something we've done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early. Same team for us,” said Williamson.

SRH made no changes to their team that won three games in a row so far in IPL 2022.

“We are performing well without depending on individuals - need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we're working on it. The team is new and we're taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it's a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure,” added Dhawan.