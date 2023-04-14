IPL 2023: Aggression the buzzword for LSG

Aggression is the motto for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League this season and the KL Rahul-led side wants to continue playing in the same mode in its upcoming matches. Three wins in four matches underline how LSG’s new approach is proving to be effective. Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, right, and Ayush Badoni run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)

Despite losing three quick wickets for 23 in four overs while chasing 213 against the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium last Monday, the Lucknow batters, especially all-rounders Marcus Stoinis (65), Nicolas Pooran (62), and Ayush Badoni (30), played aggressively to fashion a thrilling one-wicket win off the last ball.

“That’s the team’s new mantra of success and we are focused on it,” LSG’s leggie Ravi Bishnoi said on Friday ahead of the team’s third home game against Punjab Kings on Saturday. “This (aggressive) approach is helping us well and we would like to stick with this plan in future matches also.”

However, the young bowler was short of words when asked why this aggressive approach was not reflected in KL Rahul’s batting in the four matches so far. “He (Rahul) has been a fantastic batter as well as captain and we hope to see him scoring big in further matches,” said Bishnoi, who has so far taken six wickets at an economy of 7.13.

One of the stars for LSG this season, Pooran, too, said an aggressive approach always helps in the shorter format of the game.

“I love aggressive cricket, especially in this format. I enjoy my cricket and change gears as per the situation,” said Pooran, whose dashing half-century (62, 19b, 4x4, 7x6) proved crucial for LSG against RCB. "It was a good wicket to bat on with small boundaries, so I just wanted to hit a couple out of the park and that got me going.”

Pooran, who scored 306 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 144.34 for LSG last season, when the team finished third after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, has been one of the best overseas players in the ongoing IPL season with 141 runs in just four innings at a strike rate of 220.31.

“Things are moving in the right direction, and I hope to keep the momentum going in further matches also,” said Pooran, who was bought by LSG at a whopping ₹16 crore.

“T20 is a difficult game and experience plays a massive role,” he further said. "I’ve struggled for the last 6-7 years in finishing games. I’ve made bad decisions and cost my team. It’s a learning curve and I’m happy I could come up with a match-winning performance in the last game.”

Pooran also talked about his difficult days, especially a serious car injury in 2014, remaining unsold in the 2018 IPL auction, and a poor run with willow for Punjab Kings in 2021.

"It requires too much courage and the blessings of God to bounce back. I never lost my patience and kept fighting hard. I can understand what it takes to fight the odds, especially when you are injured and off the field. I am also in constant touch with Indian stumper Rishabh Pant, who is a great fighter too,” he said.

