IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals finally vacate 10th spot on points table, Du Plessis extends his lead in race for Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals have lately witnessed a turn in fate as the David Warner-led unit registered back-to-back wins on Saturday and moved higher up on the points table. Delhi, who were positioned tenth on the table, finally climbed one spot after their seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at home and will look to keep their winning momentum intact as the tournament enters it business end. Delhi Capitals batter Axar Patel exchanges greetings with RCB players(PTI)

RCB, on the other hand, find themselves fifth on the table having secured 10 points from the same number of matches.

A look at the points table after the DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 encounter

If we shift our focus to individual performances, Faf du Plessis extended his lead among the Orange Cap contenders. The RCB skipper along with Virat Kohli gave his side yet another commanding start as the pair added 82 runs in 10.3 overs.

Du Plessis scored 45 off 32 balls, which now takes him to 511 runs from 10 matches. Kohli scored 55 off 46 balls, which takes him to the fourth position in the same list.

Earlier, Devon Conway scored 44(42) in a low scoring encounter against Mumbai Indians and he now finds himself in the second spot.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap contenders after DC vs SRH

Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande, who scalped two wickets, currently holds the Purple Cap with 19 scalps from 11 encounters. However, his economy remains a concern, having leaked runs at an economy of 10.33.

Piyush Chawla was another bowler, who had a field day at the Chepauk Stadium. The spinner, who is the leading wicket-taker from the Mumbai Indians camp, also finds himself among the top 5. The spinner has a total of 17 scalps under his name and is currently placed fourth.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap contenders after DC vs SRH

In Sunday's double header we'll see table toppers Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the second clash, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with bottom placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, an opportunity for Sanju Samson and Co. to get their campaign back on track.

