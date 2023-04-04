‘When a 34-year-old runs like this…': Ex-IND star reserves special praise for RCB legend after MI demolition

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a perfect start to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they secured a commanding eight-wicket win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis led his side from the front as he along with senior pro Virat Kohli blew Mumbai away with their explosive batting in the 172-run chase. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis celebrates with Virat Kohli after scoring fifty against Mumbai Indians(AP)

While it was Faf, who was more aggressive of the two, Kohli didn't wait long to join the party as he guided RCB home with an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls, which featured six fours and five maximums. However, before launching an all-out attack on the opposition Kohli mostly dealt in singles and double, and enjoyed du Plessis play his shots from arguably the best seat in the house.

Watch: Faf du Plessis kicks-off party as RCB players revel in dressing room after demolishing Mumbai Indians

While Du Plessis took just 29 balls to reach his half-century, Kohli completed the milestone in 38 balls. It was in the next 11 deliveries, the former RCB skipper went completely berserk and hammered 32 runs in it as the hosts wrapped up the contest with 3.4 overs to spare.

Kohli's scintillating show left many impressed and former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who is known for his fielding heroics, being one of them. Kaif hailed Kohli's fitness and hoped aspiring cricketers take lesson from this knock.

"Virat's running between the wickets is a lesson for new players. When a 34-year-old player runs like this in between the wickets, it proves how hard he works on his fitness," noted Kaif during an interaction on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL in India.

Also Read | 'Just not acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar fumes on live TV after Chepauk dog delays CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis also hailed Kohli's efforts and predicted RCB to do well in the ongoing edition. “Virat Kohli brings a lot of positive energy into the team. He feeds off the energy of the spectators. His consistency with the bat at the top will help RCB go a long way in this competition. And the way he stamped his authority over Jofra Archer was incredible," the South Africa legend noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON