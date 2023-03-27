Watch: MS Dhoni says 'it's working', then bursts out laughing after unexpected gesture for CSK fans

MS Dhoni is more than just a captain for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 41-year-old has led the franchise since the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has over the years come to define CSK itself. There is a chance that the 2023 season could be his last and Dhoni seems to be doing a little more than just practising for the new season to enthrall his beloved fans at the Chepauk Stadium. The 2023 season could be Dhoni's last in the IPL(CSK Twitter)

In a video tweeted by CSK, Dhoni could be seen checking out the fire polishing tool that is used to clean up seats at the stadium ahead of the new season. Dhoni could be seen running it over one of the seats before looking up at someone higher up in the stands and gleefully exclaiming, “It's working!”. He had said that the seats are “definitely looking Yellove” earlier.

Dhoni then proceeds to do the other side of the chair to show the person he was talking to. Then he could be seen polishing a blue coloured chair. “Darker colour, it's even easier,” he says while at work. As CSK fans, if you happen to be sitting on a particularly clean-looking bucket seat, there is a chance that it was polished by your team's captain himself.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni has steered the CSK to four IPL titles so far; ahead of the previous season, the wicketkeeper-batter had handed the captaincy over to Ravindra Jadeja. However, a string of poor results saw Dhoni returning to the leadership role midway through the season. There have been speculations that the 2023 IPL could be Dhoni's last season as a player for CSK. Ahead of the side's final group game of the season in the 2022 edition, Dhoni had hinted the same; he stated that he will return next season to personally convey his gratitude to fans across India, as the Indian Premier League will be played across 12 different cities in 2023.

“Definitely,” Dhoni had said when he was asked about his participation in IPL 2023. “It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you [to the fans]. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans,” he had said.

