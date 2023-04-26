IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat Titans jump to 2nd after big win over Mumbai Indians, Rashid Khan takes Purple Cap

The Gujarat Titans thrashed the Mumbai Indians by 50 runs in a result that helped them make a major move in the upper half of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) table. The comprehensive win helped them jump to the second spot in the table, becoming the second team after Chennai Super Kings to get to 10 points. Gujarat Titans were dominant almost throughout their game against Mumbai Indians(AFP)

Shubman Gill top-scored with 56 but it was belligerent hitting of David Miller (46) and Abhinav Manohar (42) in the death overs that earned Gujarat its highest-ever IPL total of 207/6 on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rahul Tewatia hit three sixes in his rapid knock of 20 off just five balls as Mumbai conceded 70 runs off the last four overs.

In reply, MI hardly ever challenged the GT total. Seamers Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya stifled Mumbai’s run-chase in the powerplay, with captain Pandya dismissing his counterpart Rohit Sharma (2) off a mistimed pull shot in his first over. Mumbai's middle-order then struggled against the left-arm spin of Noor Ahmad and impeccable leg-spin of Rashid Khan as it slipped to 6-90 in 13 overs. Rashid accounted for the wickets of the struggling Ishan Kishan, who made 13 off 21 balls, and trapped impact player Tilak Varma (2) leg before wicket through television referral.

However, it was Ahmad who dented Mumbai with the big wickets of Green (33) and David (0) in space of three deliveries before holding onto a brilliant two-handed low return catch of Suryakumar Yadav (23) to end Mumbai hopes.

IPL 2023 Points table after GT vs MI

MI are the only team on six points

Gujarat Titans have jumped up to 10 points and the big win has taken their net run rate to 0.580, which is now the third best after third-placed Rajasthan Royals' 0.844 and CSK's 0.662. It is on the basis of the NRR that they are second despite being level on points with CSK. MI, meanwhile, remain seventh on six points, having now lost a second match in a row. They have an NRR of -0.620 and they are the only team in the league to be on six points.

Orange Cap table after GT vs MI

Du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap table

Shubman Gill has jumped to fourth on the Orange Cap table with his half century. Gill now has a tally of 284 runs for the season in seven matches at a strike rate of 142.71 and average of 40.57. RCB captain Faf du Plessis continues to hold the cap with 405 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 165.30 and average of 67.50.

Purple Cap table after GT vs MI

Rashid Khan jumped to the top of the Purple Cap table

Rashid Khan has become the new Purple Cap holder after the two wickets he took against MI. Rashid has 14 wickets in seven matches, which puts him ahead of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom have 13 scalps. Yuzvendra Chahal is fourth with 12 wickets while CSK's Tushar Deshpande is fifth with as many.

