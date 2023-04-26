Watch: Arjun Tendulkar exudes father Sachin's calmness in nonchalant six during GT-MI game, leaves Mohit Sharma shocked

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium against KKR. In the four appearances he has made since then for Mumbai Indians, Arjun has featured as a bowler, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.36 with impressive abilities with the new ball. On Tuesday, in the match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Arjun, for the first time, got the opportunity to show his all-round abilities when he walked in at No.9 for MI. And he instantly sent the fans into overdrive which a nonchalant six which even left the bowler Mohit Sharma flabbergasted. Arjun Tendulkar's nonchalant six leaves Mohit Sharma shocked

Arjun walked in after Piyush Chawla was run out following a mix up in the first ball of the 18th over. A delivery later, he faced his very first ball in IPL, against Mohit, as he pushed the length ball towards the sweeper for a single.

In the next over, Joshua Little bowled some tight lines as Arjun could only deal with singles in the three deliveries he faced before he went for the big one in the final over against Mohit.

The bowler banged it shot and Arjun, exuding the same calmness his father possessed when at the crease during his glorious years of dominance in world cricket, nonchalantly pulled it over deep square leg for a six. IPL graphic showed that it was a 77 metre strike, leaving fans emotional on social media. When the replay of the six was shown, Mohit's reaction was revealed. After taking a look at the ball sail high over the boundary ropes, he was left shocked.

Watch the video here…

Mohit immediately changed his line to wide of off and he got the reward two deliveries later when Arjun chased the slower one in attempt for a six over long-on, but was found the fielder in the deep. He eventually departed for 13 off nine.

For Mumbai, they were never in the chase. After having lost captain Rohit Sharma cheaply, the visitors couldn't break loose in the powerplay before the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad cleaned the line-up with five wickets between themselves to expose the lower order. Nehal Wadhera and Piyush showed some hope with their lusty blows to at least deny MI losing massively on their net run rate. But a crushing 55-run loss did the damage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON