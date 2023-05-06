IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans remain on top, Shami and Rashid 1st, 2nd in Purple Cap race

Defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated last season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Match 48 of IPL 2023, in Jaipur on Friday. Chasing a target of 119 runs, Gujarat raced to 119/1 in 13.5 overs. Opener Wriddhiman Saha played the anchor role with an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 34 balls. Meanwhile, captain Hardik Pandya played a quickfire knock of 39 runs off 15 deliveries. In a poor outing for RR, Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket. Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) match vs Rajasthan Royals(AFP)

Initially, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat. But GT had other plans and bowled out RR for 118 in 17.5 overs. Samson top-scored for his side with a knock of 30 runs off 20 balls. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan was in dominating form for GT's bowling department and took three wickets, Noor Ahmad bagged two dismissals.

IPL 2023 Points Table after RR vs GT match

IPL 2023 Points Table

GT remain on top of the table with 14 points in 11 matches. Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are second and third, with 11 points each in 10 games, and net run rate is the deciding factor between both teams.

RR are fourth with 10 points in 10 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth with 10 points in nine matches, Mumbai Indians are sixth with 10 in nine fixtures. Punjab Kings are seventh with 10 points in 10 games. For teams from fourth to seventh, net run rate is once again the difference. Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth with eight points in 10 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth with six points in nine matches and Delhi Capitals are bottom of the 10-team standings.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after RR vs GT match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 466 runs, followed by RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (442) in second position. CSK opener Devon Conway is third with 414 runs, GT opener Shubman Gill (375) is fourth and RCB star Virat Kohli (364) is fifth.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after RR vs GT match

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race

GT pacer Mohammed Shami leads the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets, followed by teammate Rashid (18) in second position. CSK's Tushar Deshpande (17) is third, PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (16) is fourth, MI spinner Piyush Chawla (15) is fifth.

