IPL 2023 Points table: RCB jump to fifth, DC open their account at last; Siraj takes Purple Cap

Apr 21, 2023 07:49 AM IST

Delhi Capitals dragged themselves over the line while chasing a target of 128, thus recording their first win of the season.

Delhi Capitals recorded their first victory of the season at last on Thursday, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. DC's batting problems persisted though as they crawled over the line which just three balls in hand while chasing a target of 128 despite captain David Warner scoring 57 off 41 balls. Meanwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped up to fifth thanks to their 24-run win over Punjab Kings.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav with teammates celebrates the wicket of Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI04_21_2023_000016B)(PTI)
RCB were being captained by Virat Kohli, who had stepped down from the role after the 2021 season, after regular skipper Faf du Plessis could play only as a batter before being changed for an Impact Player due to injury. They scored 174/4, with Kohli and du Plessis putting up a 137-run opening partnership. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj then took figures of 4/21 as PBKS were all out for 150.

IPL Points table after PBKS vs RCB and DC vs KKR

Delhi Capitals remain bottom of the table
The victory took RCB to six points with a net run rate of -0.068. Meanwhile, DC's net run rate did not improve by a huge measure due to the fact that they could only finish the chase in the last over. They remain rock bottom on two points and an NRR of -1.183. KKR's NRR remains positive despite the fact that they have now lost four of their six matches.

Orange Cap table

Faf du Plessis extended his lead at the top of the table
Faf du Plessis remains on top of the Orange Cap table, taking his tally for the season to 343 in six matches at a strike rate of 166.50 and average of 68.60. Du Plessis had scored 84 in 56 balls. His teammate Virat Kohli is now third with 279 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 142.34 and average of 55.80. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is second after scoring the half century that helped his team to their first victory. He is now on 285 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 120.76 and average of 47.50. Warner is yet to hit a six this season.

Purple Cap table

Mohammed Siraj took the Purple Cap from Yuzvendra Chahal with his four-wicket haul
Mohammed Siraj's performance has taken him to the top of the Purple Cap table. His four-wicket haul has taken his tally for the season to 12 wickets in six matches. LSG's Mark Wood, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal and GT's Rashid Khan are all on 11 wickets in second, third and fourth positions respectively based on their economy rates. Rashid's teammmate Mohamed Shami rounds off the top five with 10 wickets.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

