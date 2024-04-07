 IPL 2024 becomes happy hunting ground for pitch invaders as another Virat Kohli fan gets past security in Jaipur | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024 becomes happy hunting ground for pitch invaders as another Virat Kohli fan gets past security in Jaipur

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2024 10:13 AM IST

Another Virat Kohli invaded the pitch in Jaipur during the second innings between RR and RCB, on Saturday.

The Indian Premier League has become a happy hunting ground for pitch invaders this year. On Saturday, a fan donning Virat Kohli's jersey broke into the field at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to try and meet the former RCB captain. The fan jumped over the fence and ran onto the field during the run chase.

A fan of Virat Kohli being taken out of the field by ground staff.(PTI)
A fan of Virat Kohli being taken out of the field by ground staff.(PTI)

Play was stopped as security entered the field to catch the fan and remove him from the pitch. Meanwhile, Kohli watched from a distance, as the officials took the pitch invader away.

Also Read | 'His celebration was better than the shot': Jos Buttler reveals Shimron Hetmyer's advice for six to reach 100* vs RCB

Something similar took place in RCB's first home match of the season, as a fan tried to embrace Kohli on the field. He was also taken away quickly by security. Meanwhile on Monday, a fan broke into the Wankhede Stadium field and managed to hug Rohit Sharma. He also hugged Ishan Kishan before being taken away from the field.

Saturday saw Kohli get the first ton of the season, smacking an unbeaten knock of 113 runs off 72 balls, as RCB reached 183/3 in 20 overs. For RR's bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets.

Chasing 184, RR reached 189/4 in 19.1 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 100 off 58 balls by Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson (69) got a half-century as RR won by six wickets.

Speaking after the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said, " I think we found the wicket tricky in the first innings. I thought 190 was a good score, think we could have added 10-15 runs max. Their spinners bowled well (in the middle overs), good decision by them to bowl first. With the dew batting got easier. Virat was playing well at the back end, with someone like Green coming in, you want to maximise those last overs. We tried to squeeze as hard as we can, but it was tricky to hit against the spinners."

"It was easier to hit the seamers. The pitch definitely got better, you could feel it, the ball was skidding along nicely. We were excellent in the first four overs. I think that 20 runs over (from Dagar) took the momentum away and shifted the pressure back on us," he added.

RR remained unbeaten and are now top of the IPL 2024 points table with eight points in four matches. Meanwhile, RCB are now eighth with two points in five games.

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 becomes happy hunting ground for pitch invaders as another Virat Kohli fan gets past security in Jaipur
Follow Us On