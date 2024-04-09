'MS Dhoni has it verified, mine is still...': Ravindra Jadeja's special 'title' plea gets epic response from CSK

There were doubts on whether Ravindra Jadeja should even be considered for the T20 World Cup, after a string of quiet shows in the format, both for Chennai Super Kings and the Indian team. However, the all-rounder brushed aside all talks with a stellar bowling show against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. He picked up an economical three-wicket haul to help CSK win by seven wickets. After picking up the Player of the Match award for his performance, Jadeja made a special "title" plea to Chennai Super Kings and the franchise responded in an epic manner. Ravindra Jadeja makes a special plea to CSK after match against KKR

In the post-match presentation at the Chepauk, the presenter asked Jadeja if he has been given a title by the franchise and the CSK fans like MS Dhoni is called 'Thala' and former Chennai batter Suresh Raina is called 'Chinna Thala'.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Jadeja, when made aware that 'Cricket Thalapathy' was a title suggested by a few, revealed that unlike Dhoni and Raina, he still awaits his verification.

"My title hasn't yet been verified, hopefully they'll give me one,'' the jovial Jadeja.

Moments later, CSK responded on social media with the tweet: “Verified as Cricket Thalapathy.”

Despite getting rid of Phil Salt in the first ball of the match, Chennai conceded 56 runs in the powerplay, the most they have in the ongoing IPL 2024. However, Jadeja, with his unbroken spell, helped the home team revive. He dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the first ball after the powerplay and then Sunil Narine in the same over before dismissing Venkatesh Iyer in the next over. And in between, he bowled 11 dot balls as the left-armer finished with 3 for 18, which helped Chennai restrict KKR to 137 for nine.

"I always enjoy my bowling on this track. I was hoping the ball grips a little and if you bowl in the right areas it helps you. For visiting teams, it takes time to settle in and plan," Jadeja added in the post-match presentation.

Chennai completed the run chase with 14 balls to spare, riding in a patient 58-ball 67* from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as the the hosts claimed their third win in IPL 2024, all of which came at home.