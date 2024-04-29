IPL 2024 Match Today, KKR vs DC: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI

In a clash poised to shake up the Indian Premier League standings, the resurgent Delhi Capitals will look to exploit Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling vulnerabilities and continue their resurgence in the Indian Premier League. Led by skipper Rishabh Pant, the DC have secured four wins in their last five matches, gradually piecing together a formidable unit. IPL 2024 Match Today, KKR vs DC: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record(IPL)

On the other hand, the Gautam Gambhir-mentored Kolkata Knight Riders have stumbled with three defeats in their last five outings, their bowling frailties proving to be their Achilles' heel. KKR has struggled to contain opposition batters, leaving them in a precarious position as they seek to regain their footing in the tournament.

Fraser-McGurk has emerged as DC's X-factor, showcasing his prowess with the bat by amassing 247 runs in just five matches at a staggering strike rate of 237.50. His audacious stroke play, epitomized by his fearless confrontation with the formidable Jasprit Bumrah in the side's previous match against Mumbai Indians, has propelled DC to pivotal victories, including a nail-biting triumph over Hardik Pandya's men earlier this week.

DC's batting prowess extends beyond Fraser-McGurk, with South African Tristian Stubbs adding to their formidable lineup with his explosive power-hitting. With Pant leading the charge and a dynamic top-five comprising Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, and Stubbs, DC poses a formidable challenge for the KKR bowling attack.

Despite KKR's woes, spinner Sunil Narine's remarkable form with the bat has injected vitality into their batting order, while the likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell aim to bolster their run-scoring contributions. With pivotal matches against Mumbai and Lucknow on the horizon, KKR will be eager to secure a crucial win against DC and maintain their momentum in the playoff race.

Likely XIs

KKR likely XI vs DC (if batting first): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc

KKR likely XI vs DC (if bowling first): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy

Impact Player options: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora

DC likely XI vs KKR (if batting first): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

DC likely XI vs KKR (if bowling first): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player options: Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Salam, Prithvi Shaw

Head-to-head record

Both sides have met on 33 occasions in IPL history so far, with the Knight Riders marginally ahead (17 wins). The Capitals have won on 15 occasions, with one match ending in no result. The two teams will be meeting for the second time this year; earlier, KKR registered a comprehensive 106-run win over DC, putting a mammoth 272/7 total before bowling the side out for just 166.

Pitch report

Eden Gardens has been a batting paradise this season and it is unlikely that will change on Monday. The batting conditions turn for the better for the sides chasing; it was evident in the previous game at the venue, when Punjab Kings chased down a towering 262-run score with 9 balls remaining.

Fantasy XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Lizaad Williams