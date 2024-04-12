IPL 2024 match today: LSG vs DC head-to-head record, stats, most runs, and most wickets list in IPL

After registering three consecutive wins from four games, the Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to extend their domination as they host the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. DC have had a slippery start to the season with only one win from their five encounters. The Super Giants claimed a comprehensive win over the Gujarat Titans in their last encounters with the sensational spell of Yash Thakur. Ravi Bishnoi during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals,(PTI)

The 2020 edition runners-up put a valiant run chase anchored by Prithvi Shaw and Tristian Stubbs but fell short against the mammoth 235-run total posted by the Mumbai Indians. The DC bowling unit is still in the hunt for their best combination after having already conceded 200+ scores twice this season. Hosts LSG are placed third on the IPL 2024 points table while Rishabh Pant's DC hit rock bottom after suffering a defeat in their last outing.

Pitch Report

Lucknow’s home ground, the Ekana Stadium, will host its 10th IPL match as KL Rahul and Co. take on the Capitals. The venue has witnessed both teams meet each other only once where LSG emerged victorious over DC. LSG also registered their last win over the Gujarat Titans at the very same venue. Out of the nine games played at the Ekana Stadium, only one game has been won by the team batting second. While the pitch has generally favoured slow bowlers, Thakur’s spell against the Titans offers daylight for the pacers as well.

Head-to-head record

Rahul-led LSG will walk in the middle with a whole lot of confidence after having a 100%-win percentage against DC over the years. Out of the three matches played between both teams DC have failed to secure a victory. After languishing at the bottom of the table, the Capitals will also eye their first win over Lucknow to get back to winning ways.

Fantasy XI

David Warner, Quinton De Kock, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Kuldeep Yadav, Yash Thakur, Anrich Nortje.

Did you know?

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are among the top 5 run scorers at the Ekana Stadium in IPL who are likely to feature in LSG’s clash against the Delhi Capitals as well. With all three of them in top form, it will be interesting to see how they find ways to seep through the DC bowling unit.