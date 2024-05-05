IPL 2024 match today, PBKS vs CSK: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI

After being blown away by the Punjab Kings in their last encounter, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will have a chance to make amends against the former at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in a doubleheader on Sunday. The PBKS have looked good with two wins on the trot with their last one coming against Chennai. On the other hand, the five-time former champions are hit by unexpected injuries and untimely exit of their players. Punjab Kings' captain Sam Curran (R) and Shashank Singh (L) run between the wickets as Chennai Super Kings' Richard Gleeson looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings (AFP)

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the only consistent player for his team this season. The youngster hung tight against the PBKS on Wednesday with 62 runs from 48 balls but got no support from his team as CSK were restricted to 162 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The guests reached the total in no time as Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw cruised their team to the total with finishing touches from Shashank Singh and Sam Curran.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chennai’s bowling lacked the sting of Matheesha Pathirana in their last game due to his unavailability and suffered a double blow with the injury of Deepak Chahar. With Mustafizur Rehman having already left the side due to international commitments, the side is likely to depend on the likes of youngsters Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh.

PBKS likely XI (if batting first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

PBKS likely XI (if bowling first)

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone

CSK likely XI (if batting first)

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Daryll Mitchell, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh, Richard Gleeson

CSK likely XI (if bowling first)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Daryll Mitchell, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh, Richard Gleeson, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Players: Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane

Head-to-head

Both teams have played against each other on 29 occasions where the CSK have secured 15 wins over PBKS’ 14. However, the 2014 runner-ups have managed to win their last four encounters including their recent win in IPL 2024.

Pitch Report

The iconic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium is known to provide a lot of help to the batters being a scoring venue. As for the bowlers, it provides an even bounce and a decent carry to the wicketkeeper. The venue has hosted 11 IPL games out of which six matches have been won by teams batting first whereas five matches have been won by teams batting second. With a lot of 200+ scores already put on the board this year, the venue may offer another opportunity to do so.

Fantasy XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shashank Singh, Shivam Dube, Ashutosh Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh