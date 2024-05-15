IPL 2024 match today, RR vs PBKS: Check likely playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and fantasy XI

Former champions Rajasthan Royals will look to extend their dominance in the playoffs race as they take on Punjab Kings in their second home ground at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. The Sanju Samson-led side has sealed a top-2 finish in the IPL 2024 after losing three games on the trot. While a loss may not hit their playoff chances, the side will look to win its last two games and move to 20 points to fight for the top spot. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson (C) speaks with the umpire during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

The Royals will play in the absence of their in-form batsman Jos Buttler who left the side to join the England team for the upcoming series against Pakistan. The former winners are likely to opt for the services of another English player in the form of Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the opening unit.

On the other hand, PBKS also bid adieu to Liam Livingstone as the Englishman went back to recover from his injury. The other England players from the side, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow, will also head back to their country after their match against Royals.

RR likely XI (If batting first)

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin. Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR likely XI (if bowling first)

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin. Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Impact Player: Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotiyan, Rovman Powell

PBKS likely XI (if batting first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwarth Kaverappa

PBKS likely XI (if bowling first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwarth Kaverappa, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Players: Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on 27 occasions where the Royals have led the head-to-head with 16 wins in the bank. RR also won the last showing between the two which took place earlier this season.

Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has been a batting-friendly track in T20 matches where the teams have preferred to post a healthy total early on. However, the ground will host its first IPL match of the season. Last season, the ground hosted two IPL matches where both matches were won by teams batting first.

Fantasy XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Rilee Rossouw, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh