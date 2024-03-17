IPL 2024: From MI's Suryakumar Yadav to GT's Shami - Team-wise list of players injured and possible return dates

With the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin in less than a week's time, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, IPL franchises but been affected by a few many injury blows, which are likely to affect their plans for the tournament. While few will be unfortunate to miss their key players for the entire duration of the league, other will have their fingers crossed, hoping to see their star cricketers return during the crucial second half of the season. Suryakumar Yadav will miss the start of IPL 2024 while Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the tournament

Here is the team-wise list of injured players who will miss IPL 2024 and their possible return dates:

Lungi Ngidi: The South African pacer, who was retained by the franchise before the auction in December, was ruled out owing to his continued recovery from an ankle niggle, incurred during the Test series against India earlier this year. He was replaced by Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk, who made his international debut last month.

Mohammed Shami: The India speedster recently underwent an ankle surgery, following an injury that he had incurred during India's 2023 ODI World Cup. Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker last year with 28 scalps in 17 matches for Titans, has been put of competitive action since the ICC event in November. GT are yet to announce his replacement.

Robin Minz: The Jharkhand-born wicketkeeper-batter, who made headlines last December after being signed by GT for INR 3.6 crore, is likely to miss the entire duration of IPL 2024, confirmed head coach Ashish Nehra. Minz suffered a minor bike accident last month in Ranchi.

Prasidh Krishna: The India fast bowler has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2024 after undergoing surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon last month. Prasidh had justified his INR 10 crore tag last season after he picked up 19 wickets in 17 matches for the Royals.

Devon Conway: The New Zealand opener will miss the first leg of IPL 2024 as he has been ruled out for at least eight weeks following a thumb surgery. He suffered the injury during a T20I match at home against Australia. Conway was CSK's top run-getter last season, with 672 runs at a strike rate of 140.

Matheesha Pathirana: The new-gen version of Lasith Malinga was a revelation for CSK last season, where he picked 19 wickets at an economy rate of 8.01. However, MS Dhoni will miss his "special" bowler, reportedly for at least the first half of the season, as the Sri Lanka pacer suffered a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh last week.

Suryakumar Yadav: The top-ranked India T20I batter is yet to confirm his return date in IPL 2024 as he continues to recover after suffering a sports hernia last December, for which he even underwent surgery.

Dilshan Madushanka: The South Africa pacer, who was roped in by Mumbai following his stellar show in the 2023 ODI World Cup, suffered a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s tour to Bangladesh. Having been ruled out of action for few weeks, he will miss the start of IPL 2024.