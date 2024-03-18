 IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians name England pacer Luke Wood as injured Jason Behrendorff’s replacement | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians name England pacer Luke Wood as injured Jason Behrendorff’s replacement

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:52 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have named Luke Wood as Jason Behrendorff's replacement for IPL 2024. Behrendorff is out of action due to an injury.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians have named Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff. Wood is a left-arm pacer, who has represented England in five T20Is, and two ODIs. He has also registered eight T20I wickets in his career.

Luke Wood has replaced Jason Behrendorff in the MI team.
Luke Wood has replaced Jason Behrendorff in the MI team.

Luke Wood joins MI for 50 lakhs

The 28-year-old made his international debut in 2022 and his first-class debut in 2014. He has had plenty of experience in franchise cricket, having represented Trent Rockets at The Hundred. Meanwhile, in BPL 2022-23, he represented Sylhet Strikers, and was a key figure in their run to the final, which they eventually lost. Wood will join MI for 50 lakhs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Mushfiqur Rahim mocks Sri Lanka with helmet celebration as World Cup 'timed out' controversy continues, video viral

Big blow for Hardik Pandya and Co.

Behrendorff's absence will be a big blow for MI, who are also dealing with Suryakumar Yadav's injury. Giving an update on the situation, MI head coach Mark Boucher said, "We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on as is sport."

The India batter was last in action in the third T20I against South Africa, and hasn't been in competitive cricket since then. MI begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024 will also see Hardik Pandya return to MI after two glorious seasons wit GT. He has also replaced Rohit Sharma as MI skipper and hasn't been in acton since his injury at the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking in the pre-season press conference, he said, "My injury in the World Cup was a freak injury. It had nothing to do with my past injuries and it had nothing to do with my fitness. It was just I tried to stop the ball and twisted my ankle. I could have been back in one and a half months. But when I got injured my injury from Day 1 showed that I would be out of the World Cup. Playing for India has always been special. We pushed 10 days we knew it was a difficult uphill task to reach and kind of be fit for the semi-final or final. When we pushed I kind of triggered my injury more and my injury became a little longer."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL Final 2024, WPL Final 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians name England pacer Luke Wood as injured Jason Behrendorff’s replacement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On