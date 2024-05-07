IPL 2024 Orange Cap after DC vs RR: Sanju Samson moves to third spot, Riyan Parag sixth; Virat Kohli continues to lead

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson moved up in the Orange Cap race with an 86-run knock against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night at Arun Jaitely Stadium. The Rajasthan Royals skipper led his team from the front once again and played a fighting knock in the tall 222-run chase but failed to take his team over the line as they lost the match by 20 runs. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has now moved to third position in Orange Cap race.(PTI)

Samson is now placed at the third spot in the elusive list with 471 runs in 11 matches. The flamboyant batter smashed 8 fours and 6 sixes during his counter-attacking knock. His teammate Riyan Parag also made gains and jumped to the sixth spot with 436 runs.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli continues to lead the race with 542 runs in 11 matches. The star Indian batter has been in incredible form for RCB with the bat this season, and in the last couple of innings, he also silenced his strike-rate criticism with aggressive batting. while Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is right behind him with 541 runs under his belt.

Kolkata Knight Riders star Sunil Narine is also putting up a fight in the Orange Cap race as he has scored 461 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 183.66. The decision by KKR management to move Sunil Narine once again in the opener's role has done wonders for them this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head also displayed consistency in his first season with the franchise and has scored 444 runs in 10 matches which includes one century and three half-centuries.

With his 27-run knock, Parag managed to pip KL Rahul and moved to the sixth spot in the race with 436 runs. Meanwhile, the LSG skipper has scored 431 runs in IPL this season, but he failed to make it to India's T20 World Cup squad.