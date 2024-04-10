IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers star returns to top-5, but Virat Kohli's domination continues
IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after SRH vs PBKS: Virat Kohli stays firmly at the top of the list of the highest run-scorers after the match on Tuesday
Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli continued his reign at the top of the Orange Cap list following the dramatic match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. Kohli, with 316 runs to his name in five matches, is over 100 ahead of the second-best batter in the season – Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (191).
Heinrich Klaasen didn't make much impact with his bat on Tuesday night's match against PBKS – scoring a run-a-ball 9 – but it was enough to propel him back to top-5. The SRH wicketkeeper, with 186 runs to his name, is now third on the list, followed by Riyan Parag (185) and Shubman Gill (184).
Kohli has been a class apart in the ongoing season when it comes to consistency; he has already notched up three 50+ scores in the season, which include a century and two half-centuries. In his last game against the Rajasthan Royals, the 35-year-old batter smashed a gritty century but couldn't revive the RCB's fortunes, as the side fell to its fourth defeat in five matches.
In Tuesday's match, another change in the top-10 was that of Abhishek Sharma's ascension in the table. With his 16 off 11 deliveries, the youngster climbed to eighth spot in the Orange Cap list with 177 runs in five matches. The most impressive aspect of his batting has been his strike rate, which remains a blistering 208.23.
Many contenders on Wednesday
Three batters currently in the top-5 of the Orange Cap list -- Sudharsan, Parag, and Gill -- will be in action on Wednesday as Rajasthan Royals host the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. RR are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament and they will aim at keeping their record intact against a struggling GT, who have lost three of their five matches so far.
The Royals clinched a remarkable win over RCB in their last game, with one of the major highlights from the game being the return to run-scoring of their star English batter, Jos Buttler. The Englishman scored a century off the final ball of the run-chase with a six, securing the Royals a six-wicket win.
RR captain Sanju Samson (7th with 178 runs in four matches) will also be in action.
