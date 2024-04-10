IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after SRH vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh makes enormous jump after 4/29 figures, Mustafizur stays top

Mustafizur Rahman made a strong return to the Chennai Super Kings' side after missing their game against SRH last week, as he picked two crucial wickets against the KKR to return to the top spot on Monday. The Bangladesh man has retained the position after SRH's win, as he leads the Purple Cap list with 9 wickets to his name in four matches. Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad(PTI)

During the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on Tuesday, one of the biggest gainers was Arshdeep Singh, who jumped to the third spot in the list with a brilliant outing in Hyderabad.

Despite the team's loss, Arshdeep stood out during PBKS' bowling innings as he registered impressive figures of 4/29; he now has 8 wickets in five matches. His fellow teammate, Kagiso Rabada, also entered the top-5 with a wicket to his name; he now stands in 5th place with seven dismissals.

While Yuzvendra Chahal remains second with eight wickets, Khaleel Ahmed, the Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer, is fourth with seven dismissals.

PBKS came agonisingly close to pulling off another remarkable comeback victory in the run-chase against SRH in the IPL. Despite a spirited effort from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, the Kings fell short by just two runs.

SRH moved up to fifth place in the IPL standings with three wins and two losses, accumulating six points. Meanwhile, the PBKS remain in sixth place, having won two matches and lost three, with a total of four points.

More contenders on Wednesday

Chahal will have a chance to go top of the list when Rajasthan Royals face the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Another pacer who will be eyeing a return to the top-5 in the Purple Cap list would be Mohit Sharma, who has seven wickets to his name in five matches so far.

Mohit has been one of the most consistent performers for the Titans ever since last year, when he finished second among the highest wicket-takers, too.