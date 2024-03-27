 Rohit Sharma recreates Harshit Rana's flying-kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal; SRH delete photo after posting | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma recreates Harshit Rana's flying-kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal; SRH delete photo after posting

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 27, 2024 06:36 AM IST

There was some pre-match banter between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal as MI gear up to face SRH in an IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad.

There was a bit of pre-match banter on Tuesday at the Ranji Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in their second game in IPL 2024. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma recreated Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana's flying-kiss send-off in front of Mayank Agarwal and the SRH batter's reaction was unmissable.

Rohit Sharma imitated Harshit Rana's flying-kiss act
Rohit Sharma imitated Harshit Rana's flying-kiss act

In SRH's opening game last week at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against KKR, Rana ended Mayank's brisk start, dismissing him in the final over of the powerplay. And in jubilation, the KKR pacer gave him a send-off with a flying-kiss gesture as Mayank stared back.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Tuesday, during MI and SRH's practice in Hyderabad before the eighth match of IPL 2024, Rohit recreated the moment and Mayank couldn't stop laughing. Sunrisers did post pictures from the moment, captioning it: "Flying kisses and friendly rivalries," but they deleted it minutes later. The pictures, however, went viral immediately.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag roasts Punjab Kings out of the blue, blames 'sangati' for dip in strike-rate: 'My game got worse there'

Harshit's celebration, however, did not go down well with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who lashed out at the youngster on air. He said: "He should not have done that. Did the batsman do anything to him when he was hitting him for sixes? Cricket can be played without these antics. It's the age of television. I understand that. Celebrate with your teammates but no need for such antics for the opposition."

It did not go down well with BCCI as well as Rana was slapped with a heavy fine for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in two offences.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences," an IPL release stated. "Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma recreates Harshit Rana's flying-kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal; SRH delete photo after posting
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On