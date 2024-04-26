Virat Kohli finds support from old Australian rival after Sunil Gavaskar sparks strike-rate criticism

In the realm of cricketing debates and strategic nuances, the recent discussion surrounding Virat Kohli's innings against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 has sparked contrasting opinions within the cricket fraternity. While some have scrutinised Kohli's strike rate during his knock of 51 off 43 balls, former Australian captain Aaron Finch has come to his defense, shedding light on the tactical considerations that influenced Kohli's approach. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (AFP)

" In the middle, he (Virat Kohli) just seemed to have lost touch. I am not sure of the exact numbers, but I think from 31-32 to the time he got out, he did not hit a boundary. So at the end of the day, When you are facing the strike in the first ball of the innings and you get out in the 14th or the 15th over, you have got a strike rate of 118, that's not what your team expects from you." Sunil Gavaskar said.

Amidst the scrutiny over Kohli's strike rate, Finch highlighted the partnership dynamics between Kohli and Rajat Patidar during their innings.

“One thing you have to keep in mind is that Patidar was going crazy at the other end. Sometimes your job as a set batter is to take the game a little bit deeper and get Patidar on strike as much as possible. That's where the intent to hit boundaries goes out. You can look at him in isolation and say, 'Yes, it dropped'. But as a partnership, it worked really well. He (Kohli) did the right thing by getting Patidar up there." Finch said

Rajat Patidar's explosive 20-ball fifty was the game-changer for RCB, earning him the Player of the Match award in their 35-run victory over SRH.

While cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar expressed disappointment over Kohli's strike rate, Finch's analysis delved deeper into the tactical intricacies of partnership building and strategic gameplay.

Despite the scrutiny over his strike rate in the match against SRH, Kohli's overall performance in IPL 2024 speaks volumes. Leading the Orange Cap race with 435 runs from nine matches at an impressive average of 61.43 and a strike rate of 145.76, Kohli's consistency and adaptability continue to set him apart as a formidable force in the T20 arena.