Virat Kohli furiously smashes dustbin, hits bat on the ground in fresh KKR vs RCB clip after controversial dismissal

Virat Kohli's dismissal sparked quite a controversy on Sunday after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star was dismissed for 18 off 7 in the chase of 223 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Kohli was convinced that the high full-toss delivery from Harshit Rana that dismissed him was a no ball, as evident from his animated discussion with the on-field umpire after he was given out. But Kohli's frustration did not end there. In a fresh clip that went viral on social media after the match, the former RCB captain was captured in another moment of fury. Virat Kohli was absolutely livid after the controversial dismissal in KKR vs RCB match

Kohli was dismissed caught and bowled by Rana in the third over of RCB's chase, but the batter claimed that the full-toss delivery was waist-high and thus should be deemed no ball. It was indeed waist-high when Kohli made contact with the delivery, but he faced the ball well outside the crease.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Using the new Hawk-Eye ball-tracking technology, the TV umpire Michael Gough checked the delivery and concluded that the ball would have passed Kohli at 0.92 metres off the ground had he faced it inside the crease. With the height of Kohli's waist being 1.04 metres, the ball would have hence passed Kohli below the waist had he stood inside the crease, thus making it a legal delivery.

But Kohli was still not convinced. He walked back to the pavilion hurling a mouthful after a sparky discussion with the umpire.

In a fresh clip that made round on social media on Sunday, Kohli was later seen hitting his bat on the ground on his way into the pavilion before furiously smashing the dustbin to the ground with his gloves.

In a bid to irradicate the controversies surrounding waist-high no balls, IPL introduced a fresh technology in the 2024 season where the height of the ball is measured as it passes the batter at the crease. This data is then matched with the pre-recorded figures taken toe-to-waist height of a batter. If the height of the delivery is more than the waist height of the batter inside the crease, it's a no ball, otherwise, it's a legal delivery.