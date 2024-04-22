Virat Kohli in animated post-match chat over KKR dismissal; ex-players clash as broadcaster jumps in provide explanation

Controversy erupted during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, as Virat Kohli's dismissal in the game drew significant attention from fans and former cricketers. Kohli received a high full toss from Harshit Rana, which kept the RCB batter off-guard as he could barely put the bat on the ball; while Rana took the catch, Kohli remained unmoved as he believed it was a no ball. Virat Kohli seemingly discusses his KKR dismissal(X)

The delivery, which appeared to dip towards the batter, was marginally above waist height when Virat Kohli made contact with it. The RCB opener was positioned just outside the crease at the time of contact.

TV umpire Michael Gough then assessed the delivery's height using Hawk-Eye tracking technology, determining that had Kohli been upright at the crease, the ball would have passed his waist at a height of 0.92 meters. Considering Kohli's measured waist height of 1.04 meters, it was established that the ball would have passed below his waist had he been within the crease.

Based on this assessment, the delivery was deemed legal, with Gough making the decision based on the available height reference. However, the decision infuriated Kohli who burst out at the on-field umpires for the call, and shook his head as he made his way back to the RCB dugout. Even after the match ended, a video showed Kohli in an animated chat with umpire Vinod Seshan.

As Kohli walked back, Seshan called for him and it seemed the duo discussed the dismissal in question.

Watch:

Mixed reactions

While Kohli was having none of it as he walked back furiously following the dismissal, the former cricketers have a mixed opinion on whether the RCB batter was out.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan deemed the ball legal, and also made a video explaining the decision. He reiterated the new BCCI rule for the Indian Premier League, explaining the above-mentioned process in a visual manner.

However, former India batter Mohammed Kaif didn't seem to agree with the call. Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter, account, Kaif called it “unfair” and stated that the the decision should be made on the point of the impact.

“My take on Virat Kohli dismissal: It's an unfair call. If the ball is waist high at the time bat meets ball it should ruled as no ball. Also I have always felt that the ball tracking shows a sharper dip,” wrote Kaif.

Host broadcasters put out explanation

Even the host broadcasters, Star Sports, joined the debate as they put out a clarification on the dismissal after the decision met with significant criticism from fans on social media. Attaching a screenshot of the dismissal, Star Sports explained why the dismissal was legal.

"Virat was indeed out as per the official rule book. The rule states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease.

“In Kohli's situation, while the ball was at waist height when he encountered it, as it crossed the stepping crease, it was below waist height, making it a fair delivery basis the official rule,” the broadcasters wrote.